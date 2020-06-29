Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has left everyone numb and shocked to the core. The actor hanged himself by the ceiling in his apartment on June 14 and was suffering from clinical depression. His suicide caused an outrage among people who have been demanding CBI probe into his death.

While many celebrities have been expressing their sadness and encouraging others to speak about mental health, former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has now given his two cents on Sushant's death.

In a video shared on YouTube channel, Shoaib said that he regrets not talking to Sushant when he first saw him sporting long hairdo while shooting for MS Dhoni biopic.

"It left me very disturbed. I felt very sad about the incident. One thing about it is bothering me. I met him (Sushant) in Olive in Mumbai when I was about to leave India in 2016. A boy was approaching with long hair and his hat askew. I did not feel a lot of confidence when somebody told me he would be portraying the role of MS Dhoni in a biopic. I thought I will have to watch his acting now. He has come from a humble background, and he is making a good film. The film did turn out to be successful. But one thing that bothered me was that I should have accosted him and shared my life experiences with him. This may have given him a broader spectrum in life. I regret not talking to him," Shoaib Akhtar said in his video.

'Setbacks are a part of life'

He further weighed in on the fact that one shouldn't opt for the easiest escape from problems in life that is to kill oneself.

Citing a real life example of Deepika Padukone, who had opened up about suffering from depression and asked for help, Shoaib said, "It is not good to opt for the easiest escape — to kill oneself. Setbacks are a part of life. When you are aware of your life's problems, please share and discuss them with those close to you. Deepika Padukone had a problem, and she openly said that I have anxiety issues and I need help. Sushant also needed such help, and probably he was taking it also. But he should have shared his problems with his strong-minded friends."

Take a look.