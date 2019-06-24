After Kriti Sanon and Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput is rumoured to be dating Rhea Chakraborty. There are rumours of the duo being more than 'just good friends' and their latest Instagram picture proves that right. Sushant and Rhea, who are rumoured to be holidaying together in Ladakh, have posted a photo of their vacation on Instagram. Though there is not a single photo of them together, the duo appears to have been clicked at the same place with the same child.

As per a report in Deccan Chronicle, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea have been spending some time together but, are not ready to make it official yet, since Sara Ali Khan is a close friend of Rhea. The two actresses not only share the same choices in food but also used to go for workouts together. Hence, Singh and Chakraborty are finding it difficult to come out in the open with their relationship and the friendship might be at stake.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who had a massive fall-out with his ex-Ankita Lokhande, seemed to have a very easy and comfortable camaraderie with Sara once upon a time. However, if a report from TOI is to be believed, the duo was more than "just good friends." As per the report, the friendship had blossomed on the sets of 'Kedarnath' and turned into something more serious with time. And not just that, Sara even shortened her trip to Dehradun to ensure she remains with Sushant to celebrate his birthday in the city. The exact reason behind the duo calling-it-off is unknown but, Sara's mother, Amrita Singh's wish for her daughter to just focus on her career was cited as one of the reasons.