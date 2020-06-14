The entire Bollywood industry is in a shock after Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on Sunday morning in an apparent suicide.

He was found hanging at his home by his domestic help who alerted the police who are currently investigating the details of the apparent suicide.

Rajput, 34, hailed from Bihar and was educated in Patna and New Delhi, before shifting to Mumbai. He was known for his portrayals in TV serials like Pavitra Rishta, films Kai Po Chhe, Shuddh Desi Romance, the biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and Chhichore, among several others.

The film fraternity has been expressing their shock and disbelief on hearing the news of Rajput's death. He was full of positivity, encouraging to others and believed in hard work. His interest in space and planets often swept his fans from their feet. His film dialogues also resonated his real life personality. Let's take a while to look at some of his popular dialogues that describes the actor at his best.

"Hum haar jeet, success failure mein itna ulajh gaye hain, ki zindagi jeena bhool gaye hain. Zindagi mein agar kuch sabse zyada important hai toh woh hai khud zindagi - From Chhichhore."

"Jis mehfil ne thukraya humko, kyun us mehfil ko yaad kare ... aage lamhe bula rahe hai, aao unke saath chale - From PK."

"Ek bowler wicket lega ... ek acha batsman kisi match mein aapke liye run banayega, kisi match mein nahi banayega ... lekin ek acha fielder har match mein aapke liye run bachayega - From MS Dhoni: The Untold Story."

"Success ke baad ka plan sabke paas hai ... lekin agar galti se fail ho gaye ... toh failure se kaise deal karna hai ... koi baat hi nahi karna chahta - From Chhichhore."

"Ladkiyan na hero se nahi ... heere se pyar karti hai - From Raabta."

May his soul rest in peace.