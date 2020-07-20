TikTok star Sachin Tiwari became an internet sensation due to his uncanny resemblance with late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Now, Sachin is all set to star in a film inspired by Sushant's life!

Sachin will play the lead in Suicide Or Murder, a film being pitched as an effort based on the life of Sushant, directed by Shamik Maulik and produced by Vijay Shekhar Gupta. The music is by Shraddha Pandit.

Sachin shared a poster of his debut film on an unverified Instagram account and wrote: "A boy from small town became a Shining Star in the film industry. This is his journey. Introducing Sachin Tiwari (@officialtiwarisachin) as 'The Outsider'."

Sachin Tiwari, who hails from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, has announced on his Instagram account that he will play 'The Outsider' in the film which is directed by Shamik Maulik. He included the hashtags #SuicideOrMurder, #officialtiwarisachin #bollywood #sushantsinghrajput with his post.

Sachin Tiwari was catapulted to his share of the spotlight after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. His strikingly similar looks earned him fans on the rebound and Tiwari now has 18,000 followers. Tiwari is a fitness enthusiast and regularly posts videos of his workouts and even stunts.

Sachin Tiwari now claims to be a fan of Rajput and is seen in his videos dancing to Rajput's hit numbers. Tiwari is now aggressively pushing his film on the social media. The film is produced by VSGbinge and its producer Vijay Shankar Gupta said that they planned to release the film by the year end.

"In case of unforeseen delays, we will release it by January 26, 2021. And yes, the film is not a biopic of Sushant Singh Rajput. It is inspired by his life and many other outsiders who allegedly fall victim to nepotism and the Bollywood mafia that prevails in the film industry," said Gupta.

Singer and music director Shraddha Pandit will be composing music for the film.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his residence on June 14. The actor's postmortem report stated that he committed suicide. While Mumbai Police investigate the actor's death, several politicians, celebrities and fans have demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, suspecting foul play.