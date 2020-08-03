The investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death is getting uglier and murkier with each passing day. From several conspiracy theories on whether it was a suicide or murder to Sushant's father KK Singh accusing his son's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide, the case seems to be getting more and more complex.

And while the Bihar Police is trying to takeover the investigation, the Mumbai Police has now disclosed a vital information saying that Sushant had Googled his name and 'painless death' hours before ending his own life.

According to Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, Sushant searched words like 'painless death', 'schizophrenia' and 'bipolar' on Google. The data was acquired from the forensic report of Sushant's mobile phone. He also said in the media briefing on Monday that no party was held at Sushant's house on June 13, a day before he died on June 14.

Singh also stated that the actor's family members including his father, three sisters and brother-in-law were called at the police station on June 16 to record their statement. They suspected no foul play at that point of time.

"Bihar Police FIR says Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from Sushant's account. During the probe, we found that he had Rs 18 crores in his account of which around Rs 4.5 crore are still there. Till now no direct transfer to Rhea Chakraborty's account found. We are still probing," Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

Sushant's flat wasn't sealed? Commissioner denies

So far, the Mumbai Police have recorded statements of over 56 people looking at every angle from professional rivalry, financial transactions or health. Singh also denied the claims of not sealing Sushant's duplex flat in Bandra where he was found dead.

"The flat was sealed that day (June 14) itself. The next day (June 15), forensic teams and doctors visited the flat and completed their investigations there, only after that the flat was unsealed," Singh said.

Singh also said that they have spoken to Sushant's therapists who were giving treatment to the actor for bipolar disorder and gave medications. It has also come to light that Sushant had stopped taking medicines when he started feeling a bit better.

Singh further dismissed the claims of not coopearting with the Bihar Police and causing a hurdle into their path. "There is no question of non-cooperation, we are legally examining whether they (Bihar police) have jurisdiction or not," he said.