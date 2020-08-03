On national television on Sunday, India witnessed a dummy post-mortem. This stumped audiences. The channel in question was looking to dissect the post-mortem of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

This 'post-mortem' was seen as a step too far according to netizens. On the news these days a lot of what has been reported is pegged on Sushant Singh Rajput's death. However, there are some lines even news should respect.

Dummy post-mortem creates discomfort

The Indian audience was never gullible even though news often treats them as such. On social media, curiously a video was making the rounds. The video shows a man in scrubs and two 'doctors' in an OT doing a forensic exam on a dummy.

From showing the neck wrapped with a cloth to show strangulation, discussing the specifics with 'experts' was immediately called out by the internet. Netizens on Twitter remarked on what the channel was even trying to imply.

Thousands are dying in Assam and Bihar floods, corona cases are more than 50k daily, and ABP news are carrying out Dummy post mortem in studio over sushant singh rajput's suicide, rip journalism."- @khan_nainam

Some members of the audience had a pertinent question, why did the 'experts' need a stethoscope? To which a netizen replied:

It's a dummy post mortem and the character has to look like a doctor and not a news channel person .. so the trademark stethoscope!"- @Er_JatinMehta

Another netizen said, "If "postmortem" is being carried out in the studio on the dummy, maybe the investigation should be referred to SSP Pradhyuman and Daya of CID."

On the one hand, it might sound funny, but at the end of the day, death is not for the humour of the general public. Still, this particular news channel isn't the only channel to be making a parody out of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.