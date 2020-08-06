The mystery behind Sushant Singh Rajput's death seems to deepen the puzzle with each passing day. And while the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has now taken charge of the case, a director of Pavitra Rishta has now revealed that Sushant was totally disturbed after MeToo charges claiming that he had misbehaved with his Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi.

On October 18, 2018, Sushant had tweeted pictures of his chat on a messenger with Sanjana, showing how friendly they were and all was well between them. Later, he deleted it.

Kushal Zaveri, one of the directors of the popular daily soap Pavitra Rishta, took to Instagram and recalled the late actor's state of mind during that phase. He stayed with Sushant back then. He also said that Sushant knew who was targetting him but couldn't call them out as he didn't have any proof against them.

"I stayed with Sushant from July 2018 to Feb 2019... the most vulnerable I have seen him was during the #metoo movement in Oct 2018... the electronic media was targeting him without any solid proof... We tried our best to contact Sanjana Sanghi but it seems she was in USA and was not available for any comment (strange coincidence). Sushant knew back of his mind who was targetting him but didn't have proof to call them out..." Kushal wrote.

He continued, "I remember how Sushant couldn't sleep for 4 nights waiting for Sanjana to clear the allegations... Finally she cleared his name on the 5th day and it all seemed like a hard earned victory as if the battle was over."

Kushal further added, "I am putting this here out not only for closure sake but to also find out if the people sushant thought were targetting him Were actually behind this. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput".

CBI files FIR againt Rhea and family members

Meanwhile, A day after the Centre asked the agency to probe the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the CBI on Thursday registered a case against six persons, including Rhea Chakraborty and her family members, on the basis of the FIR filed by Bihar Police on his family's complaint.

The CBI has named Rhea, her father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, brother Showik Chkaraborty, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi and unknown others. They have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including abetment of suicide, criminal conspiracy, wrongful restraint/confinement, theft, criminal breach of trust, cheating and other offences.