The investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death is growing murkier by the day. From black-magic, murder, extortion, strangulation to now drugs; a lot of theories have been floating around ever since his death. Rhea Chakraborty's message exchanges with few people asking for and tlaking about drugs has brought an explosive twist to the investigation. With Sushant's father alleging that Rhea murdered his son by giving him drugs and Kangana's claims that Bollywood is always high on cocaine, an old video of Karan Johar's house party has gone viral.

Kangana's claims

"Many governments have helped this Bollywood-drug mafia grow. Same Bollywood-drug mafia involved, they know each other, same dealers and peddlers are involved. Then there is another racket - blind items, where actors have admitted that they consume drugs. These people promote nepotism, many of them do drugs from childhood and then become actors or directors. Many of these actors, I dated one of them — they go to a place, start with a drink & then go on with drugs. It all starts with a drink, then a roll, and then a pill, then they snort - it's a secret sign. These actors, their wives move to houses & do drugs, debauchery is unimaginable. I've seen how vulgar it becomes and things get out of control at these drug parties. Some of the realities are shown in a recent film, but the truth is whitewashed. My question is how can such people be idolized?"," Kangana had recently told Republic TV.

What had happened?

A video shared by Karan Johar at his home with several A-listers had gone viral last year. The video featured stars like Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji, among others. The video shows all of them partying with some music in the background. Soon after the video was uploaded Twitterati had claimed that the actors looked in a 'drugged' state. Few also saw a three lines of 'powder' near Vicky Kaushal. SAD (Shiromani Akali Dal) MLA Majinder Sirsa too tweeted the said video and said, "#UDTABollywood - Fiction Vs Reality. Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!! I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted."

K Jo's clarification

"I toyed with the idea of giving out a statement. I toyed with giving out a thought on the social media about something... There were achieving members of the industry who were having an easy night out after a hard week of work, having a good time. I took that video with all the earnestness... would I be putting out that video if there was anything happening at all, I am not stupid," Karan had told Rajeev Masand.

He further said, "Apparently you are not allowed to scratch your nose. Apparently, you are not allowed to put your phone in your back pocket. Apparently, a shadow of light is perceived to be some kind of powder. Some of us were chatting and some of us were having wine, but that was it. It was a baseless accusation, and it really annoyed me because you are taking away the culture and tradition that I have been raised in. My mother was appalled when she read those things because she was there. Which powder? We are all very committed professionals."