Sushant Divgikr has hinted at people gatecrashing Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding. Trans model and singer, Sushant took to social media and hinted at people dressing up to gatecrash a celeb wedding. Divgikr further added that such people gatecrashed the party just to be able to make some reels.

Sushant on people gatecrashing Sona's wedding

"Just experienced several people gate crashing and/or trying to gate crash a celebrity wedding recently. I can't believe people will get fully dressed, pretend like they're invited and then sneak in!! For what joy? So you can enter and just make some reels? I am in disbelief as to how people can be so faaaaltu," Sushant wrote.

Sonakshi Sinha also reacted to the social media post with several laughing emojis. Shardul Thakur demanded to know who those people were and added that the entire nation wants to know the names now. There were many who commented on the post told Sushant to name the people who gatecrashed the wedding reception.

Sushant's post for Sonakshi - Zaheer

And just a few hours prior to sharing this message, the former Bigg Boss contestant had shared pictures with Sonakshi and Zaheer from their wedding reception. "From admiring each other's' journeys for years to seeing you blossom into the most beautiful person you promised to be for yourself and now, @iamzahero , I am so happy for you ! For both of you," Sushant, who also goes by the name of Rani Kohenur wrote.

The post further read, "I know howwwww much this means for the two of you and I knowwwww you're going to just be the best together. Always cheering you on sis. Let's go!!"