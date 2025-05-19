The Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the barbaric and savage act of terror in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, has found near-unanimous support from the countrymen, not just for its targeted and precise military strikes but also over its nomenclature.

In a nationwide survey conducted by IANS-Matrize News Communications, an overwhelming percentage of respondents agreed that the military action against Pakistan was aptly named 'Operation Sindoor'.

At least 76 per cent of the respondents replied in the affirmative, while 12 per cent dissented, and another 12 per cent remained undecided.

While the Indian military pummeled and pulverised multiple terror bases inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the name -- Operation Sindoor -- given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi struck a chord with the citizens, who called the counteroffensive on terrorism a right tribute to the widows, who lost their husbands.

'Sindoor' or vermilion traditionally signifies the marital status of Hindu women. At least 26 women were widowed on April 22, when the terrorists killed their husbands at point-blank range after segregating them on the basis of their religion.

The respondents concurred with popular belief that the name of the military action -- Operation Sindoor -- strongly symbolised their fight for justice and avenged their loss, to a certain extent.

On another question of whether the Opposition was trying to score political points by finding fault with the name, Operation Sindoor, a majority of 57 per cent spoke in agreement, while 26 per cent said that they have right to express reservations.

The findings are part of the Matrize survey conducted between May 9 and 15, across multiple constituencies, taking a sample of 7,463 respondents from across the country.

The Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, about two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack, during which tourists were singled out on the basis of religion and killed in cold blood by The Resistance Front (offshoot of Pakistan-based terror organisation, Lashkar-e-Taiba) terrorists, who managed to flee after inflicting mayhem on Baisaran meadows.

An image of a newly married woman, seated beside her husband's dead body, became the most poignant picture of the Pahalgam massacre.

(With inputs from IANS)