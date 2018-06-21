Surveen Chawla has set the temperature soaring with her latest bikini photoshoot and has made her fans restless with her smoking hot avatar.

The Hate Story 2 actress, who bowled everyone with her bold role in director Vishal Pandya's erotic thriller, shared a few pictures from her latest bikini photoshoot on Instagram. She was seen oozing hotness wearing a skimpy blue bikini which she paired with a see-through cape to boost her sex appeal.

Her fans soon started praising the actress for taking the hotness to the next level and couldn't stop gushing about her curvaceous figure.

"You are so beautiful i have no word," a fan, who was completely in awe with her looks, commented while another fan wrote, "Beautiful picture of a beautiful woman with stunning looks and great personality."

After her impressive role in Hate Story 2, Surveen Chawla appeared in a song Sawan Aaya Hai opposite Rajneesh Duggal in Creature 3D which stars Bipasha Basu and Imran Abbas in lead roles. This time too, the actress skipped the heartbeats of many with her passionate steamy kisses and intimate lovemaking scenes in the song.

Later, she bagged a major role in Ajay Devgn's Parched in which she played the role of an erotic dancer named Bijli and also a sex worker who is an eye candy in a small village in Rajasthan. She was last seen in ALTBalaji's web series Haq Se in which she shared the screen with Rajeev Khandelwal.

Surveen shocked everyone when she revealed that she had tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Akshay Thakker July 28, 2015. She recently said that her husband is very supportive of her work and she could kiss her co-actors or even go nude on screen if the script demanded it.

"I could kiss my co-actor or even go nude on screen, I can do whatever the script demands in a film and my husband will not say anything about it. That's the kind of understanding I have with him. When I have this kind of comfort level with him, why would I wait to get married? My husband is supportive of my work and I got a companion for life, what more can a woman ask for?" Surveen was quoted as saying by Bombay Times.

When she was asked about her life after marriage, Surveen said that it has only gotten better.

Check out Surveen Chawla's bikini avatar here:

?...... A post shared by Surveen Chawla (@surveenchawla) on Jun 20, 2018 at 3:13am PDT

???‍♀️..... A post shared by Surveen Chawla (@surveenchawla) on Jun 20, 2018 at 7:22am PDT