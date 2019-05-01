Meghan Markle is set to give birth any day now. But the details of her birthing schedule, as well as her labour, are being kept tightly under wraps. The Duchess of Sussex has been on maternity leave for a while.

Meghan Markle has kept away from the cameras and the public eye as she prepares to give birth to baby Sussex. Reportedly where Meghan will give birth is still not confirmed, with some believing she will opt for a Windsor hospital over London's Lindo Wing, where both Kate Middleton and Diana had their children.

Meghan has also opted out of posing on the hospital steps after giving birth, which has caused quite an uproar among fans and Royal observers. Childbirth expert Katharine Graves has revealed why Meghan Markle probably won't be seen in public until after the royal baby is born.

She told Express.co.uk: "Towards the end of the third trimester, a mum's natural instinct is to slow down."

"Her body needs to produce as much Oxytocin (an essential birth hormone responsible for softening and ripening the cervix, kickstarting labour and ensuring mums contractions are working their very best) as possible."

Privacy is paramount for Meghan Markle during the birth of her child and it seems that her concerns are well-founded. Ms. Graves added, "If Meghan is following a more natural route, then it is possible she will be observing the fourth trimester which is where for the first month, mum keeps baby close to her by babywearing for example, bed sharing and breastfeeding, mimicking the babies life in utero, as this is shown to be beneficial for a newborn in terms of brain development and confidence."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have moved to Frogmore Cottage to prepare for the arrival of the Royal baby.