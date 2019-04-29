Prince Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle was responsible for a massive shakeup in the Royal Family, according to a Royal expert.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were married last year and the Royal couple are expecting their first child any day now.

Prince Harry "dropped a depth charge into the Royal Family" by marrying Meghan Markle, after Prince William had carefully "re-sculpted'" the family in the aftermath of the scandals of their parents' generation, a royal expert claims.

Podcast "Pod Save the Queen" is hosted by Ann Gripper, and features Daily Mirror Royal Editor Russell Myers. In one episode of the podcast, body language expert Judi James said Harry had "dropped a depth charge into the Royal Family" by marrying glamorous Meghan.

Ms. James said: "Since the death of Diana there has been a massive airbrushing of the royals.

"I think William led this more than anyone else, I think he wanted to go back to basics which is what the Royals always used to be about, which was actually being rather boring."

And a Hollywood celebrity is the opposite of boring and it seems like Meghan Markle is living up to the fears of the Royal Family by incessantly trying to carve her own path. Meghan's independence and her doggedness towards her own goals is rubbing some people the wrong way. And one of those people might be the Queen herself. Ever since she joined the Royal Family, Meghan has been a target for fans, trolls and the media who scrutinize her every move.

And the Duchess of Sussex has had a few miscalculated steps over the past few months which have only heightened the Royal Family's fear. Tranquility and bland is not something the Royal Family can hope for with Meghan around.