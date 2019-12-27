Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made it no secret of the fact that they want to carve their own paths as Royals. And it looks like they are being praised for their decision.

Apparently, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been praised after they celebrated Christmas with their baby son Archie in Victoria, western Canada. The pair opted to spend the festive period with the Duchess of Sussex's mother, Doria Ragland, missing the traditional service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on Christmas Day.

In Canada, Bev Koffel, co-owner of a restaurant in North Saanich, on Vancouver Island, said she had seen the royal couple and met their security teams. Koffel said: "And they jog around. It's kind of exciting.....They're breaking away from tradition and I just wish them all the best." However, back home, it looks like the Royal couple will have to try a lot harder to win back public favour.

Meghan Markle decided not to spend Christmas with the Royal Family, instead choosing to spend the holidays with her mother in the United States. The decision may have earned her some more criticism. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been facing a lot of criticism for their behaviour lately.

And it looks like the Royal couple is digging in, especially after filing a lawsuit against the British press.

The Royal couple is taking a break from the spotlight, perhaps using their time away to rehabilitate their public image. And it looks like they are already doing a good job overseas. Now, all that they need to do is win over the public and the press in the United Kingdom.