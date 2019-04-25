With little over a month for its release, the makers of upcoming movie NGK are now ready to start full-fledged promotions of the upcoming movie, which stars Suriya. It will formally commence with the audio and trailer release of the Selvaraghavan-directorial flick.

The makers have now announced the audio and trailer release of NGK on Twitter. "Hi friends! Happy to let you know that the #NGK audio and trailer will be out on April 29th! Thank you all for your continued support and love! [sic]" the director posted on Twitter.

A single titled Thandalkaaran was released recently and met with good response. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music and the complete track list is expected to be out this weekend. The album is expected to have 4-5 tracks of different genres.

Coming to the trailer, one expects the clip to have all the elements that are found in Suriya's films to satisfy the hardcore fans as well as family audience. The teaser was well-received by cine-goers.

The makers of NGK have planned to release the film in multiple languages on March 31.

It is a political thriller in which Rakul Preet Singh and Sai Pallavi are playing the female leads. Jagapathi Babu plays the usual baddie character with Mansoor Ali Khan, Ponvannan, Thalaivasal Vijay, Vela Ramamoorthy, Aruldoss and others in the supporting cast.

The movie has Sivakumar Vijayan's cinematography and Praveen KL's editing.