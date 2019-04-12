Debutant director Vivek's Malayalam movie Athiran featuring Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, has received positive review and rating from the audience.

Athiran is a psychological horror film. Vivek has written the story, while PF Mathews penned the screenplay for the movie, which has been produced by Century Kochumon under the banner of Century Investments. The flick has received a U certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.15 hours.

Athiran movie story: Set in In an isolated hospital in Kerala, the film is about an autistic patient with special skills piques the interest of a psychiatrist, whose investigation into her past leads to startling revelations.

Analysis: Debutant director Vivek has picked a fresh story and also made sure it has a thrilling screenplay, which makes it a nail-biting watch. Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi has delivered brilliant performances and their chemistry is good. The film has good technica values and picturisation, background score and special effects are the attractions of the film, say the audience.

Athiran movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter continue to read the audience's response.

Sebil‏ @SebilLionheart

#Athiran First half Edge of the seat thriller till now. Fahadh, sai pallavi and all other characters Cinematography Technically high class Bgm and sound effects

iam Ji‏ @lionheartz7

#Athiran - Extra ordinary thrilling first half with heavy curiosity seeking moments and impressive performances. Technically rich and builds high expectations for the second half with a brilliant interval block

Martin N Joseph‏ @mnj993

#Athiran - Average first half with some curiosity seeking moments and impressive performances. Technically rich and builds high expectations for the second half with a brilliant interval block.

