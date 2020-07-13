Suriya, who sort of gave a boost to the OTT release by skipping the theatrical release of his Ponmagal Vandhal, seems to be ready to make his acting debut in the digital medium. Well, ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam has roped in for a web series.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Suriya has been signed to play the lead in one of the none episodes in the web series titled Navarasa. The episode in which the actor is starring will be directed by Jayendra Panchapakesan.

The director is known for his visually-beautiful movie 180 in which Suriya, Priya Anand, and Nithya Menen had played the leads. The makers have the plan to start the shooting once the complete lockdown is lifted and the Covid-19 situation returns to normalcy.

Apart from Jayendra Panchapakesan, actors Siddharth and Arvind Swami are also making their directorial debuts.

It may be recalled that Suriya had earlier worked in Mani Ratnam's Aaytha Ezhuthu. Aaytha Ezhuthu.

The shooting of Mani Ratnam's ambitious project Ponniyin Selvan will be temporarily halted and the producer will be moving on to the web series.

On the other hand, Suriya's Soorarai Pottru has been cleared by the regional censor board. The Sudha Kongara-directorial will see the light of the day once the lockdown is lifted. He will be moving on to Hari's Aruvaa after which he will be teaming up with Vetrimaaran for Vaadi Vaasal.