Karan Johar is blown away by a Tamil film of a Dhanush and Vijay. Yes, the leading filmmaker has heaped praises on the Kolavari Di-hitmaker's Asuran and Thalapathy-starrer Bigil.

The filmmaker, who is popularly known as K-Jo, said, "I saw Asuran by Vetri Maaran. Oh my god, it totally blew my mind. Dhanush is just amazing and spectacular. I saw it and I was in the edge of my seat" about Vetrimaaran, and about Atlee, Karan has said "I love Atlee made a film called Bigil, it's a huge boxoffice hit. I have seen all his films and loved it. He's the magician of masala cinema."

Atlee Kumar was happy to receive the compliment for which he thanked Karan Johar and wrote, "Thank you sir @karanjohar lots of love."

Asuran

The Vetrimaaran-directorial is an action drama in which Dhanush was seen in dual roles. Set in the village backdrop, it is a bloody, gory and revenge saga. Manju Warrier was seen in an imporant role. Prakash Raj, Balaji Sakthivel, Velraj and others are in the supporting cast.

Bigil

Bigil was the biggest box office hit of Kollywood in 2019. It is a mass-masala movie in which Vijay was seen in two characters, a gangster son and a footballer. It is about how an ex-footballer makes the state women football team realise its potential and win a national trophy.

Meanwhile, there have been rumours of Atlee making his Bollywood debut. It was said that he would collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan. However, there are no formal announcement on it.