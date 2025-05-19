Suriya 46, the highly awaited Tamil film, officially commenced today with a formal pooja ceremony, which officially kick-started the shooting of the film. The core team, including Suriya, director Venky Atluri, music director GV Prakash Kumar, and other members of the film, were present at the event. The female lead has been the subject of many rumors, but ceremony images have provided some clarity.

Mamitha Baiju joins Suriya 46

One such video and photo came to everyone's notice on social media wherein Premalu fame Mamitha Baiju was spotted alongside Suriya at the audio launch event. Her look cements her presence in the film and puts rumors of Bhagyashri Borse in the film to rest. But Bhagyashri could be a part of the project as well, only not in the lead, considering that the gossip mill is still running hot on who is playing what role.

GV Prakash returns to Venky Atluri for next

With GV Prakash coming on board as the music composer, Tholi Prema fame Venky Atluri, and the music-cum-actor seems happy to be associated once again after Lucky Bhaskar. GV Prakash took to Twitter to write about the same. He wrote, "After #LuckyBaskhar, #Vaathi ... my third combo with my most successful combination director... Let's rock this Venky! #VenkyAtluri ⏪ and here's #Suriya46."

Suriya himself has revealed his excitement for the film in a video shared by Sithara Entertainments. He thanked Allu Aravind and told about the shoot in Hyderabad.

"This will be my next film. Some of us have been waiting for this. I have signed my next in Tamil, with Venky, and I'm going to be there for a very, very long time in that beautiful place which is Hyderabad," Suriya said.

An inside source has mentioned that Vijay Deverakonda might play a significant role in Suriya 46. Suriya's presence at the latest Retro pre-release function in Hyderabad, where he gave his nod for the film, has led to this guessing. Though he's listed as being in the cast, the production team does not list him as part of the cast.

The content-rich entertainer is being produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Affairs Of The Heart The movie, directed by Venky Atluri and music composed by GV Prakash, is keenly anticipated by fans to have a good story that may have emotional content & glitzy visuals.

Further casting and storyline details will be unveiled in the weeks to come. With all the buzz surrounding the film, Suriya 46 is fast becoming 2026's most anticipated Tamil film.