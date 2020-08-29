In a shocking incident on the night of August 19, cricketer Suresh Raina's uncle died after robbers attacked him in Punjab's Pathankot district. Four other family members were injured in the attack by robbers.

The police have registered the case against the attackers. The police said, as many as 4 notorious "Kale Kachhewala" gang members wanted to loot, but then ended up attacking the cricketer's uncle, identified as Ashok Kumar and his family members at their house in Thariyal village near Madhopur of Pathankot.

Ashok Kumar, along with his family members, was sleeping on the terrace at the time of the attack. The robbers attacked Kumar, a government contractor, and he died after sustaining head injuries. The other family members, including 80-year-old mother Satya Devi, his wife Asha Devi, sons Apin and Kuashal, were also injured.

While the police did not confirm the victim's relationship with Raina, Kumar's elder brother Shyam Lal said he was indeed cricketer's uncle.

The robbers looted cash and gold in the house. The police are looking for the robbers.