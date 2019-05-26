After a humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha election results, in which the grand alliance of the RJD, the Congress and four other parties in Bihar failed to stop the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance's march in Bihar, former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad has stopped taking lunch and is keeping quiet most of the time.

For the first time, the RJD will not have a single member in the Lok Sabha. The party failed to win any Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, which was once its bastion, and Jharkhand. Back in 2014, despite the Modi wave, the RJD had won four seats from Bihar.

"Lalu Prasad's routine has changed in the last two to three days. He is having breakfast and dinner but not taking lunch," said Umesh Prasad, the doctor-in-charge of the former leader's health at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) here.

According to doctors, Lalu Prasad, currently serving a 14-year sentence in Jharkhand in a multi-million-rupee fodder scam, is given insulin doses three times a day.

But since he was not taking his meals on time, the doctors were not being able to administer the doses as they did earlier.

Lalu Prasad has also been keeping quiet most of the time, according to doctors, reports news agency IANS.

The BJP-led NDA swept Bihar, bagging 39 of the 40 seats, decimating the Mahagathbandhan parties: RJD, HAM, VIP, RLSP. The Congress won one seat.

(Inputs from agencies)