The Supreme Court on Monday (May 7) transferred the case of brutal gang-rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district to Pathankot court.

The apex court has also rejected the plea, filed by two of the accused seeking to transfer the case to the CBI from the police.

The SC took this decision after the victim's father filed a plea to move the trial to Chandigarh as he feared for the safety of his family, a friend and their lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat.

On April 26, the top court had also given a stern warning and said it would transfer the Kathua gangrape-and-murder case to another court in the "slightest possibility" of lack of fair trial. It said that it was a "real concern" to hold proper prosecution.

"Our first and constitutional concern is to ensure fair trial, protect the lawyer for the victims and, if necessary, transfer the case," Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra had said.

Rajawat had also sought transfer of the trial after she had faced huge obstruction from lawyers at a Jammu court when the chargesheet was being filed.

The chargesheet was filed by the Kashmir police's Crime Branch, who is responsible for investigating the case. They had filed the main charge sheet against seven persons and a separate charge sheet against a juvenile in a court in Kathua district last week. The details of how the minor was kidnapped, drugged and raped inside the temple were listed and had caused immense public outrage.

Kathua Rape Fact File