The Supreme Court on Tuesday, May 6, rejected a review petition filed by 21 opposition parties' seeking an increase in the random matching of Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in every assembly segment in the ongoing general elections. The bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta said, "We are not inclined to modify our order."

On April 8, the apex court had directed the Election Commission to increase random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs in five polling booths per assembly segment from one booth.

Opposition leaders led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had sought the review of the top court's order, saying the increase from one to five is not a reasonable number and does not lead to satisfaction desired by this court.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)