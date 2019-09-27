The Supreme Court of India has directed the illegal flat builders of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) in Kochi's Maradu to give compensation to the flat owners on Friday, September 27.

The proposal was made by the Kerala government to pay Rs 25 lakh as interim compensation to each flat owners of four illegally constructed apartment complexes - H20 Holy Faith, Alpha Serene, Golden Kayaloram and Jain Coral Cove. The apex court approved the proposal stating that the compensation is not any compassion but its the right of the flat owners. The SC has ordered the compensation to be paid in four weeks time.

The government of Kerala has given 120 days of time to demolish the flats in Maradu. The top court has decided to appoint a committee headed by a retired judge and other experts to oversee the demolition works of the illegally constructed structures. It also said that the remaining compensation amount payable to the flat owners will be evaluated by the committee and further hearing over the matter will be done on October 25.

The Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra warned the state government that the court would not hang back from prosecuting the concerned officers for culpable homicide.