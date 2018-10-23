The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it would hear the petitions challenging its Sabarimala verdict allowing women of all age groups entry into the temple on November 13.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice SK Kaul told lawyer Mathews J Nedumpara that it has already passed an order with regard to the listing of petitions on November 13.

Earlier the court had noted that there were 19 review petitions pending in the matter, filed by National Ayyappa Devotees Association and others seeking a review of its verdict.

A five-judge constitution bench by a ratio of 4:1 had held that women of all age groups should be allowed entry into Kerala's Sabarimala Temple.