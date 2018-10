The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on October 10 a fresh PIL against the Rafale deal between India and France.

The PIL seeks a direction to the Centre to reveal details of the deal and comparative prices during the UPA and NDA rule to the apex court in a sealed cover.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph would hear the PIL filed by lawyer Vineet Dhanda.