Congress leader Udit Raj on Wednesday in a serious development raised questions over the way the Supreme Court has dealt with complaints of EVM rigging and with petitions seeking review of 100 per cent VVPAT slips along with electronic voting machines on vote counting day.

"Why does the Supreme Court not want all the VVPAT slots to be counted? Is it also involved in rigging? In the process of selection, when the government work has been slow for almost three months, then it takes two to three days to count," Raj tweeted.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear a PIL which sought 100 per cent verification of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during the counting of votes on May 23 for the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

The plea was filed by Tech for All, a Chennai-based organisation.

Before this on May 7, the top court dismissed a petition filed by 21 Opposition parties to review its April judgment.

Earlier on April 8, an apex court bench headed by the CJI had directed the Election Commission (EC) to increase random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs from one to five machines at polling booths per Assembly segment in the general elections.

The court observed that the increase in the number would provide greater satisfaction to the electorate as well as the political parties.