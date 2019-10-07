Keeping up to his promise, superstar Rajinikanth has gifted Kalaignanam, veteran film producer and storywriter who had introduced Rajini as a hero in his film Bairavi (1978), a swanky new 3-BHK house worth Rs 1 crore.

The ground floor apartment, which spreads across an area of 1320 square feet, is located in Virugambakkam city of Tamil Nadu. Rajinikanth was present at the house-warming ceremony and was given an honour to lamp up the new house. The pictures and videos of the same have been doing the rounds of the internet.

Rajinikanth had promised to buy Kalaignanam a house during the latter's felicitation ceremony, which was held on August 14 on the occassion of his 90th birthday and his 50 years of contribution to the film industry, when he got to know that the producer had been living in a rented house.

During the event, Rajinikanth touched upon an important and ignored aspect of filmmaking and said that storywriters should be credited separately and treated at par with the film directors. He had added that Kalaignanam had personally invited him to be a part of the event.

"I came to know only recently that he still lives in a rented house. It is sad. (Minister) Kadambur Raju told that he will get a house for Kalaignanam after talking to the CM, my thanks to him. I will not give this opportunity to the government. When his breath leaves his body, it must be from my house. Dear Bharathiraja sir, please start looking for houses. He should spend the rest of his life in my house. By god's grace this news came to me through (actor) Sivakumar. Thanks to him," Rajinikanth had said at the event.

Meanwhile, take a look of Kalaignanam's new plush apartment gifted to by Rajinikanth.

