Siruthai Siva has finally broken his silence about teaming up with Rajinikanth, but the director, who is getting ready to don the director's hat again after blockbuster Viswasam, has not give away much about the film.

At an awards ceremony, the anchors enquired about directing Thalaivar (Rajinikanth) after Thala (Ajith). He visibly confirmed the project and said, "It is too early to speak about it," There is many a slip between the cup and the lip, so, the director cautiously avoided revealing much about the movie.

The director assured that he will open up on his next movie at the appropriate time. "There are many movies in the pipeline and will talk about it at the correct time," Siruthai Siva said.

Industry insiders say that Siruthai Siva and Rajinikanth have already locked in a story and the pre-production works are happening at a brisk pace. The story is set in the rural backdrop.

Siruthai Siva is known as a specialist in dealing with rural stories. His Veeram and Viswasam with Ajith were big hits in B and C centres. Rajini too has not done village-based stories for a while. So, the movie is already creating a lot of buzz.

According to sources, the project will be formally announced during Diwali festival and it is expected to hit the floors on Rajinikanth's birthday, while the makers plan to release the flick for Diwali 2020.

Rajinikanth has given his dates to Sun Pictures, which had funded his recent movie Petta, directed by Karthick Subbaraj.