Superstar Rajinikanth has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday morning due to severe fluctuations in his blood pressure and exhaustion.

According to hospital officials, the actor is being monitored closely and is hemodynamically stable. Only a few days earlier eight crew members from the sets of his upcoming film Annaatthe had been tested positive for Covid-19 and the shooting was suspended.

No other major symptoms

According to an official confirmation from the hospital, they had clarified that the actor has been admitted only due to blood pressure and exhaustion and has no other symptoms of any other disease. He was even tested negative for Covid-19, he will remain monitored till his blood pressure settles down.