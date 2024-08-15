Movie-goers are in for a treat this Independence Day week as three films have been released today on August 15, 2024. The three films that have kept audiences rushing to cinema halls are, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2, Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu's Khel Khel Mein, John Abraham's Veeda and to everyone's surprise, all the three films have been loved by masses.

About the film Stree 2

But it's Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 that has taken a blockbuster start at the box office. The film is a sequel of Stree which was released in 2018.

The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee, among others. The film is heavily riding on good word-of-mouth and is looking at creating some new records for Bollywood at the box office.

The most powerful cameo in the history of Indian cinema that shook the theatre...This is the end credit scene of the film, which means that the biggest legend of comedy has entered the horror comedy universe?#Stree2 #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/fQtFjuPKfD — ????? (@Swetaakkian) August 14, 2024

Just like previous films of the Supernatural Universe, even Stree 2 has kept the movie-goers at the edge of their seats. The sequel starts from where it ended and this time the people of Chanderi now want Stree to protect them from a new threat known as Sarkata whose head is cut') the demon Sarkata, has created havoc in the village and is abducting women who don't stick to house chores'

Undoubtedly, the ones who have seen the first part know that Rajkumar Rao's character is head over heels in love with Shraddha Kapoor's character.

There are ample fun moments between Shraddha and Rajkummar. Will Shraddha help save Chanderi from Sarkata's destruction. What happens next is the rest of the story.

However, fans have been loving the film and the reviews of the film are out. Apart from thrills, chills and comedy of errors. The surprising post-credit scene features none other than Akshay Kumar. He is shown from the lineage of Sar Kata and is expected to be the villain in the next part.

Some amazing dialogues that will leave you in splits are Stree 2 review: "Rona band karo, tum Sneha Kakkar nahi ho," says Bicky, played by Rajkummar Rao) to his friend Bittu (played by Aparshakti Khurana) who is crying about his lost girlfriend.

'Stree 2' meets expectations, with the horror a notch higher. The story, screenplay, and editing are as sharp as the original. The cameo is mind-blowing. Can't wait for the next one.

4/5 ?#Stree2Review #Stree2 #ShraddhaKapoor #RajkummarRao pic.twitter.com/8BfIwo5JU0 — Rahul Soni (@Dilli_Wala_BF) August 15, 2024

A user said, "Akshay kumar in stree 2 .This universe is expanding greatly."

Another one said, "The whole internet is a buzz with Akshay Kumar's cameo. Akshay Kumar has joined the horror universe."

The third one said, "Shraddha Kapoor's presence is surreal. Rajkumar Rao's style is similar to Bareilly ki Barfi. It is entertaining at its best: a fantastic movie. Better than Stree 1. Two Special Cameos." A comment read, "The King re-enters in the Horror Genre. The KING Akshay Kumar in Stree 2 enters Horror Universe."

The third user said, "It's not just a cameo of #Akshaykumar in #Stree2 he is now a part of Maddock supernatural universe. man, it's gonna be so exciting to see akshay in upcoming films, best news to hear on the best day of the year."

The fourth one said, "Just saw #Stree2SarkateKaAatank after a long time whole cinema was enjoying, laughter coming from all corners everything on point but for me, those scare jump scenes with superb BGSCORE is the best part @MaddockFilms can't wait to see Thanos (Ak)."

A tweet read, "1. Proper sequel, 2. The perfect mixture of comedy &horror, 3. Scarier than the first part, 4. #AkshayKumar entry in movies, 5. Lovely cameos, 6. Shraddha Kapoor's hot & sizzling avatar, 7. You will love songs. So Blockbuster Movie."

'Stree 2', directed by Amar Kaushik and one of the most successful horror-comedy in India.