Supergirl herself, Melissa Benoist is speaking up against her former co-star, Lea Michele. Reportedly, Supergirl star Melissa Benoist, who appeared on Glee with Lea Michele, liked a series of posts describing the star's bullying and abusive behaviour toward castmates.

Melissa Benoist appeared on Glee's fourth season. It is known that she sang a duet with Lea on the series. Now, Melissa stars as Supergirl on the CW series of the same name. Lea Michele has apparently landed in some hot water recently, when her former castmates accused of her bullying.

Samantha Ware called out Lea Michele after the latter posted a tweet relating to race. Ware made a shocking claim that Lea made her life a living hell and even threatened to sh** in the former's wig if she could. We have to say, that is disgusting.

Benoist too has been using her social media to focus on the Black Lives Matter movement amid ongoing societal upheaval in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. Melissa liked tweets from Samantha Ware. Which of course, is a sign of support.

Melissa however, did not elaborate if she was ever the victim of Lea's bullying like her other co-stars have.

The recipe kit delivery company HelloFresh fired Michele from an endorsement position after a Twitter user on Tuesday who suggested it should cut ties with Michele amid the spate of allegations linked to bullying and abuse.

'HelloFresh does not condone racism nor discrimination of any kind. We are disheartened and disappointed to learn of the recent claims concerning Lea Michele,' the company said.

Lea Michele has been silent so far and has refused to defend herself. Lea Michele might need to do some serious damage control if she wants to salvage her career.