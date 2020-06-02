Wow, it looks like Lea Michelle might have been a nightmare to work with. Reportedly, Glee actress Samantha Marie Ware is accusing her former costar Lea Michele of some disturbing and bizarre actions.

Replying to a tweet from Michele in support of Black Lives Matter, Ware went ahead and accused the actress of making her time on the hit TV show a "living hell."

LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “SHIT IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD... https://t.co/RkcaMBmtDA — SAMEYAAAAAA (@Sammie_Ware) June 2, 2020

Okay, we have to say, that sounds disgusting. But this is not the first time Lea Michele has seemingly had problems with a co-star. It makes us think that Lea, indeed might be the problem.

Ware said the incident was among "OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD..."

Ware appeared on Glee for 11 episodes in 2015. She portrayed the character of Jane Hayward, a glee club hopeful. Ware has gone on to appear in a number of shows like Barry, What/If, and God Friended Me.

Apparently, Ware's tweet gained traction within a few hours, notching nearly 60,000 likes and counting. Fans and celebrities came to support Ware and many even expressed their disgust over the situation.

Shortly after Ware's tweet, actor Dabier, who acted in one episode of Glee in 2014, also called out Michele for rude behaviour.

It sure seems like Lea Michelle's co-stars aren't big fans of the actress. It seems that Lea Michelle's tweet during the volatile George Floyd situation is what prompted Ware to highlight Lea's apparent hypocrisy.

GIRL YOU WOULDNT LET ME SIT AT THE TABLE WITH THE OTHER CAST MEMBERS CAUSE “I DIDNT BELONG THERE” FUCK YOU LEA https://t.co/s4NoLdtqRs — Dabier (@OfficialDabier) June 2, 2020

Other actors quickly joined the conversation, with all of them seeming to support Ware and criticize Michele.