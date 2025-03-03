Reema Kagti's 'Superboys of Malegaon' is finally here! The film starring Adarsh Gourav, Shashank Arora, Vineet Kumar Singh and Anuj Singh Duhan has released in cinemas. While the critics can't stop raving about the film, when it comes to the audience, the footfall for the film has been astonishingly low. Despite some phenomenal performances, the film has emerged as one of the lowest openers of the year.

However, for those who have gone and seen the film, the film is nothing less than an ode to cinema and a masterclass in direction, writing and acting. Let's take a look at what the audience on Twitter has to say about it.

Social media review

"Superboys of Malegaon: A heartfelt tribute to cinema! Had tears in my eyes. Stellar performances, cinematography, music & writing! Yes 'Writer Baap Hota Hain! Masterpiece #SuperboysOfMalegaon," wrote a user. "Superboys of Malegaon is a heartfelt tribute to the spirit of filmmaking @kagtireema @varungrover beautifully penned & capture the passion struggles & triumphs of Malegaon's amateur filmmakers. A must watch," wrote another social media user.

"Don't skip watching it now and insult it by calling it a cult on its re-release," a social media user quipped. "I, for one, am very glad I didn't watch the Malegaon docu before watching #SuperboysOfMalegaon. It's more structured, conventionally dramatic... And yet this fictional take brings so much heart to the touching story of Malegaon, and its Dildaar boys," another social media user commented.

"The talented trinity of Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar and Shashank Arora will make you feel all the emotions through this film. #SuperboysOfMalegaon will make you laugh, cry and more importantly, will make you leave the theatre inspired," a person opined.

Glorious tweets

"Everyone who says Bollywood isn't making good movies, watch Superboys of Malegaon. Feel good, nostalgic and ridiculously funny, this one's for the love of movies and friends... some bits will remind you of Luck By Chance," another person commented.

"#SuperboysofMalegaon is the 'Laapataa Ladies' of 2025. Few Hindi films today have the magic to make you smile through your tears, but Reema Kagti's latest does just that. A beautiful, whimsical, and heartfelt ode to dreamers, be it in Mumbai or Malegaon," read a comment.

"#SuperboysofMalegaon is proof that true artists never stop creating. A heartfelt ode to filmmaking, this Reema Kagti directorial is powered by stellar performances and an inspiring story. Unmissable! #AdarshGourav #RiteshSidhwani #FarhanAkhtar #ZoyaAkhtar," another comment read.