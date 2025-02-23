Actor Vineet Kumar Singh is basking in the success of Chhaava. The talented actor, who gave some hard-hitting performances in films like Mukkabaaz and Saandh Ki Aankh, is hoping things take a turn for him after the film's success. Vineet, who has done several roles here and there to 'pay the rent,' feels that the Vicky Kaushal film can finally get him the roles he deserves.

In a recent interview, the Isaaq actor revealed that he was offered the lead role in Luka Chuppi, a film that eventually went to Kartik Aaryan. He mentioned how the director sent him the script, but he thought it was just for feedback and thus took time to respond.

Misunderstanding

"There was a Laxman Utekar film, written by a friend of mine. When he gave me the script, it didn't seem like he was pitching it to me. I assumed he wanted feedback, so I didn't respond immediately," he revealed in an interview. However, by the time he came to know that the role was indeed offered to him, the project had gone to Aaryan.

Vineet said that it was only when he spoke to Laxman Utekar later that he realized that the script was sent to him as they wanted him in the film. He called it his 'bad luck'. The film went on to massive numbers at the box office and will remain one of Kartik's biggest successes.

Realising 'bad luck' later

"When I spoke to Laxman Utekar later, I was shocked to learn they had wanted me for the lead role. It was my bad luck—I mistook the pitch for a casual script exchange, something I often do with writer friends," he said.

"When you're close to someone, things can get tricky. Even my friend, Rohan Shankar, who wrote the film, couldn't explicitly say they were offering me the role. And just like that, it slipped away," the Ugly actor further mentioned.