Super Singer 8: Sridhar Sena Declared Winner; Here's How Fans React

Sridhar Sena has emerged victorious in Super Singer 8. Bharat is declared the runner-up while Abhilash ended at the third place in Vijay TV's popular reality show.

Winner Wins Big

The winner won Rs 10 lakh cash prize along with a trophy. The icing on the cake is that he has got an opportunity to sing a film from music director Anirudh Ravichander.

At this stage, Anirudh is working on music for the movies like Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Sivakarthikeyan's Don, Vijay's Beast, Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Indian 2.

It has to be seen whether Sridhar Sena, who had earlier won Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Tamil, gets the opportunity to sing in one of the aforementioned biggies.

Coming back to Super Singer 8, runner-up Bharat walked away with a trophy along with Rs 3 lakh cash prize and an additional sum of Rs 50,000. Abhilash, who was the second runner-up, was give Rs 2 lakh cash prize.

Muthusirpi won Rs 1 lakh cash prize and honoured with Differentiator of this season.

The show was launched in a grand event with an eight-hour premiere on 24 January. Reshyam Shyam, the finalist of Sun TV's Sun Singer season 8 contestant, Vanathi Suresh from Coimbatore, Vrusha Baalu, one of the singers who lent voice for Ennoda Baasha song from Devadaas, Kerala-based Abhilash Venkatachalam, Kanimozhi Kabilane from Pondicherry, Sushmita Narasimhan, Anu Anand, Kabhini Mithra, Aravind Karneeswaran, Sridhar Sena, Maanasi G Kannan, Bharat K Rajesh, Kabhini Mithra Balamurugan, KJ Iyenar, Gana Sudhakar and Anu Anand are among the 20 members who took part in Super Singer 8.

Audience Reaction

Vanaysha Mogan: The winner, the one and only starboy and the epitome of versatility SparklesSRIDHAR SENASparkles! What a craze journey from a wild card entrant to the title winner. All credits to the people and of cos Sena's heart of gold! Truly deserving #Supersinger8Finale #SuperSinger #Sridharsena

Kavya Kumaran: I feel like #SuperSinger has to quit making those videos about contestants. A talent should be identified without their background, just because someone is poor and comes from an extinct musical field does not make you talented.

Panadol: Is #Supersinger a competition about "The best singer" or "The most paavapatta contestant ?"

Why d emotional backstory angle all ?

Won't d voting public be swayed by such things ? Or is that the intention ?

Sirantha kural ah thaane thedureenga ? Face with rolling eyes

#Supersinger8GrandFinale

Sri Devi KKA: As regards finale performances, we have seen better days from Bharath, Anu, Manasi. Today the stand out performers were Muthu Sirpi, Abhilash and Sridhar Sena. #SuperSinger8 #Supersinger.

( ) Flag of Malaysia: #SuperSinger was an utter joke and now it's clear that the audience are too. Sridhar Sena winning the title while better talented singers like Anu, Bharath, Abhilash are out on the scene. Jokes on you to think #SridharSena deserves the #Supersinger8Finale title.