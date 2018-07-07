The set finale of Vijay TV's Super Singer 6 will be aired on Saturday and Sunday (July 7 and 8). Srikanth, Rakshitha, Senthil Ganesh, Sakthi, Malavika and Anirudh have entered the last stage of the singing competition.

For the first time in the history of the show, six contestants have entered the finale. Srikanth, Rakshitha, Senthil Ganesh and Sakthi were first made it to the last stage of the competition. The channel brought a twist to the show through the special wild-card entry round to select two more contestants.

Rajalakshmi, Jayanthi, Sirisha, Malavika, Aparna, Anirudh, Keshav, Sudharshan, Ashwin and Ajay Krishna had participated in the wild-card entry round. Among the 10, Malavika and Anirudh were given the entry for the last stage of Super Singer 6, which saw the participation of over 20 aspiring singers from different background and age.

However, a section of the audience felt that Sirisha and Keshav deserved more than Malavika in the last stage of the game. Find a few tweets posted by furious netizens, who raised objection over the inclusion of Malavika.

The sixth season of Super Singer 6 had kicked-off on January 21 in the presence of two-time Oscar Award-winning musician AR Rahman. The show anchored by Priyanka Deshpande and Ma Ka Pa Anand is judged by Unni Krishnan, Anuradha Sriram, Benny Dayal and Shweta Mohan.

It has to be noted that AR Rahman has taken part in the set finale.