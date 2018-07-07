The set finale of Vijay TV's Super Singer 6 will be aired on Saturday and Sunday (July 7 and 8). Srikanth, Rakshitha, Senthil Ganesh, Sakthi, Malavika and Anirudh have entered the last stage of the singing competition.
For the first time in the history of the show, six contestants have entered the finale. Srikanth, Rakshitha, Senthil Ganesh and Sakthi were first made it to the last stage of the competition. The channel brought a twist to the show through the special wild-card entry round to select two more contestants.
Rajalakshmi, Jayanthi, Sirisha, Malavika, Aparna, Anirudh, Keshav, Sudharshan, Ashwin and Ajay Krishna had participated in the wild-card entry round. Among the 10, Malavika and Anirudh were given the entry for the last stage of Super Singer 6, which saw the participation of over 20 aspiring singers from different background and age.
However, a section of the audience felt that Sirisha and Keshav deserved more than Malavika in the last stage of the game. Find a few tweets posted by furious netizens, who raised objection over the inclusion of Malavika.
#Supersinger6 In my humble opinion Srisha and Keshav deserve to be in the finals in the place of Sakthi and Sreekanth. Senthil is the king of his genre. So no complaints whatsoever. Others truly deserve their respective places #NipponPaintSuperSinger— Lamo (@l3a0m0o1) July 1, 2018
#Supersinger6 ##NipponPaintSuperSinger Keshav has been an underrated singer of this season. God knows why and what politics went behind it. He surely deserved to be in the finals. Also Srisha absolutely deserved to be in the finals— Lamo (@l3a0m0o1) July 1, 2018
According to me, all finalist are well deserved except for Sakthi. I felt Sreesha or Ajay or Keshav deserves when compared to Sakthi. I like Sakthi as a singer but definitely not a finalist. #SuperSinger6 @vijaytelevision #SuperSinger #VijayTV— bhellsun antony (@bhellsun) July 3, 2018
@arrahman sir at Pre-Final shoot of Super Singer 6#Arrahman #VijayTV #SuperSinger6 pic.twitter.com/BrSvzgxxNK— Anything for ARR (@anythingforarr) July 2, 2018
Malavika got in the finals just because of his father Rajesh Vaidya..This is totally unfair weyh @vijaytelevision ..I really thought Ashwin or Anirudh would make the cut..So frustrated ?? #SuperSinger6— Vijay Thinesh (@VijayThinesh94) July 1, 2018
The sixth season of Super Singer 6 had kicked-off on January 21 in the presence of two-time Oscar Award-winning musician AR Rahman. The show anchored by Priyanka Deshpande and Ma Ka Pa Anand is judged by Unni Krishnan, Anuradha Sriram, Benny Dayal and Shweta Mohan.
It has to be noted that AR Rahman has taken part in the set finale.