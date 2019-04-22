Anushya, who performed well all through the sixth season of Super Singer 6, not only failed to win the trophy, but did not find a place in the top three position. It has left the fans of the Vijay TV show fuming.

The fans are not happy with the results as they wanted Anushya to win the season. Indeed, many stated that she deserved to be the winner than Hrithik. With the singer failing to find a place in the top three place, they have severely criticised the channel accusing it of cheating the viewers.

The winner of Super Singer Junior 6 is choosen based on the viewers votes as well as the marks given by the judges on 50:50 percent ratio. Shankar Mahadevan, Singer Chithra, Singer SPB charan and Singer Kalpana are the judges of the show.

Here are selected-few response of viewers on Twitter:

Goutham Mithr: Finally happy to see #Hrithik winning #SuperSingerJunior title. But sad that #Anushya couldn't make it up in the finale. She's one bestest contestant in #SSJGrandFinale. It was evident that the mass of #Poovaiyar beat a true talent.

#SSJGrandFinaleLive #VijayTV #VijayTelevision

RayhanVj: #Anushya is better singing than #soorya & #Poovaiyar . she is deserve to win title winner or 2nd runner up.

once again #VijayTelevision unfair results.

Congratulations to #Hrithik . u are the best.

Prabhu: Anushya deserve in top 3. Not poovaiyar. 1. Hritik 2. Anushya 3. Surya #SuperSinger #GrandFinaleLive #SSJGrandFinaleLive #SSJ

Suganthan02: Wiper vaayan Hrithik wins the title !!!!

And Soorya finishes 2nd. Expected Anushya to win actually #SSJGrandFinaleLIVE #ssj

nagalakshmi: #SSJGrandFinaleLive @vijaytelevision it's not fair result...why didn't you tell how many votes each contestants received and what was judges score...there is no transparency...pls don't make audience to he fooled...

But you made us to fool...

JP: Vijay TV proved.Anushya deserves 2nd place for her hard work,dedication and versatility in singing.Despite her best in this entire season,Vijay TV has shown her what results she will get being a Tamilian and a hard worker.Does Poovayaar deserve 3rd in comparison with her?

RayhanVj: #Anushya 2nd prize vangirekelam. 3rd prize for sinmayi. they deserve more than soorya and poovayar. unfair judgement. now the votes are equal to snake in Chandramukhi. no values.

iam♡dhamu: Anushya is more deserving contestant....Poor judgement...#anushya

Hrithik has emerged victorious in the sixth season of Super Singer Juniors. While Soorya is the first runner-up, Poovaiyar has ended up at the third place in Vijay TV's popular show.

The winner has walked away with Rs 50 lakh along with a trophy. Soorya bagged Rs 25 lakh worth gold prize, whereas Poovaiyar bagged Rs 10 lakh prize.

The curtains for the sixth season of Super Singer Junior at the Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, 21 April.

This season, six contestats like Ahana, Hrithik, Sinmaye, Anushya, Poovaiyar and Soorya had entered the last stage of Super Singer 6.