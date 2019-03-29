Vijay Sethupathi's latest movie Super Deluxe has been hit by piracy. The full movie with different qualities has surfaced on torrent sites on the day the film hit the screens.

Super Deluxe is a thriller which is directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja. Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, the cast comprises of Samantha, Fahadh Faasil, Ramya Krishnan, Mysskin, Bagavathi Perumal among many others.

The movie marks the return of Thiagarajan Kumararaja to direction after Aaranya Kaandam, released eight years ago. His Super Deluxe, like his first movie, has a strong screenplay backed by fantastic performances from the cast.

With highly positive reviews coming its way, trade trackers were hoping that Super Deluxe would strike gold at the box office, but it has to be seen how much does the piracy impact on its collection.

Rajinikanth's Petta and 2.0, Ajith Kumar's Viswasam and all the biggies had hit the internet hours after the first show in foreign countries.

Every film made in Kollywood these days is being made available on torrent sites within a matter of days. Big movies hit the web faster than small-budget films as the craze around such flicks is high.

Although the film industry and the central government's Department of Telecommunications have severe measures in place to curb such malpractices, movies are making their way to the Internet some way or the other.

Last year, Tamil Rockers and a few others associated with the notorious piracy website were arrested in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. But it has not put an end to its activities as new movies continue to appear in the torrent site.