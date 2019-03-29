Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Super Deluxe has got an unanimous positive reviews from the critics and audience. The Tamil movie, which is released on Friday, 29 March, has got a good opening and the positive response is expected help the movie to perform well in the days to come.

Released in over 300 screens in Tamil Nadu, Super Deluxe has garnered extremely positive reviews with critics giving an average of four ratings out of five, which tells the potential of the movie at the box office. Although it is an experimental film, Thiagarajan Kumararaja and his co-writers have managed to come up with a solid story backed by fine performances from Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha and other artistes.

Super Deluxe has spiked the viewers' interest around the movie following the impressive trailer and the promos. It reflected in the advance booking as theatres across Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu sold good number of tickets. Especially in the capital city the film has registered a good opening.

With the good word-of-mouth coming its way, Super Deluxe is expected to perform well during weekends. However, it has to be seen how the family audience will respond to the film, considering that it is an 'A' certified flick and deals about sex in a broader way.

Notably, this has garnered better reviews than Nayanthara's new release Airaa which is an advantage for the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer.

The film, which has Yuvan Shankar Raja's music, PS Vinod and Nirav Shah's cinematography and Sathyaraj Natarajan's editing, is jointly made by Tyler Durden and Kino Fist East West Dream Works Alchemy Vision Workz.