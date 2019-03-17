Super Dancer 3 is currently one of the most loved and watched dance reality show on Indian television. In the recent episode, Farah Khan was invited to be a part of the judges panel for a special theme called 'Guru-Shishya'. However, things turned ugly when a contestant played a prank on Farah post which she left the judges panel.

During the episode, while Farah was chitchatting with her fellow judges Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor, contestant choreographer Vaibhav quietly sneaked behind her wearing a ghostly mask that spooked the hell out of her.

Farah looked quite upset with the prank and complained to the judges that it was really in a bad taste. She went on to scold Vaibhav saying that she could have gotten a heart attack as she is already suffering from blood pressure problem.

Geeta, Shilpa and Anurag initially took Farah's outburst lightly but when she got up from her seat and started walking out, the three judges tried to calm her down saying that it was just a joke. But Farah was in no mood to listen to her fellow judges. Surprisingly, Shilpa supported Farah and literally encouraged her to walk out as a mark of protest against such behaviour.

But before things could turn ugly, Farah's move turned out to be a counter prank on the contestant and the entire atmosphere was filled with laughter.

Watch the video here.