January 21 offered a special treat for sky gazers as the Super blood moon became visible in its full brightness all across the United States. However, on the same day, six earthquakes hit various parts of the United States, and many people have already started connecting it to the solar event.

During the total lunar eclipse, four quakes hit Alaska, and out of them, one measured 4.7 in the Richter scale. Another tremor with a magnitude of 3.6 happened in Oklahoma, while the last one which measured a magnitude of 3.3 hit California, just 5km east-southeast of Chester.

Even though experts have not finalized the connection between Super blood moon and earthquakes, several previous studies have hinted the connection between the two. During lunar eclipses, sea tides will be higher, and earthquakes can be up to three times more likely during this time.

In the meantime, a section of conspiracy theorists has started arguing that it is a rare planetary alignment which is resulting in the increased seismic activities all across the globe. Recently, Frank Hoogerbeets, a self-proclaimed earthquake researcher had claimed that January will witness some major quakes, and some of them will measure more than seven on the Richter scale.

Frank Hoogerbeets believes that planetary alignment is one of the key factors which triggers earthquakes on the planet. The researcher claims that he is using a sophisticated system named Solar System Geometry Index (SSGI) to predict possible quakes.

As per Hoogerbeets, this advanced system analyses the geometric positions of planets, the moon and the sun to foresee potential impacts which may happen in the near future.

However, experts have dismissed Hoogerbeets'no prediction, and they believe that no current technology can predict earthquakes with such precision.

Interestingly, some doomsday mongers believe that the tectonic plates of planet earth have started shifting due to the arrival of the killer planet Nibiru.