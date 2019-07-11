Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 has received rave reviews and rich rating from the people, who watched the film in the special screening organized by its producers in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Super 30 is a biographical drama film, which is about brilliant mathematician Anand Kumar who helps 30 smart but underprivileged students prepare for entrance exams for the Indian Institutes of Technology. Sanjeev Dutta has written the script for the movie, which has been directed by Vikas Bahl.

Sajid Nadiadwala has co-produced Super 30 with Phantom Films and Reliance Entertainment. The producers held a special screening for celebs, critics and their close friends and family members, which were bowled over by the movie. After watching it, they took to Twitter to shower rich reviews and ratings for the film. Here are some of their comments.

Sumit Kadel @SumitkadeI

#Super30 Interval- @iHrithik gave 2.5 years to this film & it worths every second, every day , every moment. Watta film.. #Super30 is a FANTASTIC . Superlative writing, storytelling,& direction. Very pertinent & inspiring film on education, coaching mafia in & talent poor kids possess in India.@iHrithik delivers OUTSTANDING performance. Winner all the way. Rating- ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (3.5) #Super30Review First half of the film is phenomenal, Second half first 40 mins gets slow but picked up towards climax & end on a high note. Supporting cast has done terrific job specially Pankaj tripathi. Overall its a must watch film. Raja ka beta Raja nai banega, Raja haqdaar banega #Super30 #Super30 could connect with audience like Hindi Medium. Film will also remind you of #Hichki. If audience likes Second half then it would become one of the biggest hit of Hrithik career. It has every ingredients to become successful at the box office.

Rohit Jaiswal @rohitjswl01

#Super30 1st half is REALISTIC, extremely emotional, @iHrithik portrays ANAND KUMAR to perfection, Interval scene ends on high point.... RAJA KA BETA RAJA NHI BANEGA 1st Half Rating 3.5*/5... #Super30 is a very good film, with brilliant 1st half , average 2nd half & MINDBLOWING Climax, #HrithikRoshan delivers a soulful performance, his act is SUPERLATIVE, MUST WATCH 3*/5 #Super30 Story revolves around ANAND KUMAR personal life , professional life, family life, his ups and downs, film successfully provides every detail of Anand kumar, with Powerful direction and cinematography film leaves a terrific impact on audience

Usama khan‏ @KhanUsamap

Take a bow @iHrithik for such a brilliant movie #Super30 .. What a brilliant performance and what a beautiful movie.... A must watch for all the cinema lovers ... We all need to witness the fight & journey of Anand Kumar. Wow .. Truly inspiring!!!... Go watch this beautiful Gem..

H R Rabari‏ @HiraRabari88

#Super30 ..BLOCKBUSTER Rating- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (4.5) is a FANTASTIC. Superlative writing, storytelling,& direction. Very pertinent & inspiring film on education, coaching mafia in & talent poor kids possess in India. @iHrithik delivers OUTSTANDING performance... #Super30Review

Abhishek Parihar‏ @BlogDrive

#Super30 is a beautiful watch which leaves U INSPIRED. Marked by Terrific Performances & Powerful Background Score. It exposes the Education Rackets Like never before. @iHrithik & #PankajTripathi gives remarkable performances. My #Super30Review - ⭐️⭐️⭐️

BOLLYWOOD MANIA‏ @BWmania

#Super30 is an Inspiring journey of Anand Kumar, @iHrithik nails it , his Performance his on different level altogether. 1st half sets you the pace & you suck into the live of Anand , you share his pain , 2nd half is very good too except 1-2 sequence Climax Top Notch ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2

Supriya sogle‏ @superisious

I feel #Super30 is the movie, the industry had been waiting for and @iHrithik in this new avatar will make you believe in the value of belief. True story and so inspiring! I'm glad I witnessed the magic today. Kudos to the team! Must watch!

Joginder Tuteja @Tutejajoginder

#Super30 is a well made film by Vikas Behl that has ample dramatic points in there to keep you thoroughly engaged. As expected, @iHrithik is the soul of the film and has a couple of standout scenes that will be remembered for long. #Super30 - It is amazing to hear this tale which could have been considered unbelievable had it not been a true story. The film intermittently slows down a bit but the last 30 minutes make up for it. #Super30 - #SajidNadiadwala deserves brownie points for backing this one up that should find accolades for its inspiring theme. @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

SOHAIL KHAN‏ @ItsSohailKhan