Hrithik Roshan recently held a special screening of Super 30 for his friends and relatives in Mumbai and after the screening, the reactions from the audience brought tears to Hrithik's eyes.

Super 30 is being hailed for Hrithik's honest performance and its storyline. As soon as the screening of the film got over, there was a silence in the cinema hall as everyone was just coping with their emotions. Audience then stood up and gave a standing ovation.

Looking at audience's overwhelming reaction, Hrithik couldn't hold back his tears. Everyone in the hall hugged the actor after watching the film and spoke about his incredible performance. The atmosphere was highly overwhelming and a moment to behold, for one and all.

In Super 30, Hrithik will be seen essaying the role of mathematician, Anand Kumar, who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi in important roles. The movie will hit the screens across India on July 12.