After the sudden evacuation of the Sunspot solar observatory by the FBI on September 6, 2018, the authorities have now finally opened the facility. The abrupt closure of the observatory and the evacuation of the local residents living nearby had caused panic, as many conspiracy theorists alleged that the facility was shut down after the observatory spotted alien presence near the sun.

Now, the Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA) has revealed the reason behind the sudden shutdown of the observatory. As per a recent statement issued by AURA, it was a serious security threat which compelled FBI to close the facility and evacuate the residents living nearby.

AURA revealed that the facility was closed due to some possible damages which could be created by a suspect who was involved in a crime that occurred at Sacramento Peak.

"AURA and the National Science Foundation (NSF) made the decision to temporarily vacate the Sunspot Solar Observatory at Sacramento Peak, New Mexico, as a precautionary measure while addressing a security issue. AURA has been cooperating with an ongoing law enforcement investigation of criminal activity that occurred at Sacramento Peak. During this time, we became concerned that a suspect in the investigation potentially posed a threat to the safety of local staff and residents," said AURA.

The statement also added that the potential risk is now no more, and as a result, the facility will be opened from September 17.

"Given the significant amount of publicity the temporary closure has generated, and the consequent expectation of an unusual number of visitors to the site, we are temporarily engaging a security service while the facility returns to a normal working environment," added AURA.

However, the statement issued by AURA has not gone well with conspiracy theorists. Tyler Glockner, who runs the YouTube channel 'Secureteam10' uploaded a video, and shared his suspicions regarding this mysterious move from the FBI.

As per Glockner, the entire activity of FBI seems suspicious as the local Sheriff was not aware of the suspect who might bring about damages in the area.

"This story seems very suspicious to me. If there was some criminal/suspect on the loose. Why not release that info and make surrounding areas aware of the threat? Why evacuate an entire town over one person? Since when does it take law enforcement and the FBI 2 weeks to track down one guy? Did they have super powers? " said Glockner in the video.

The video uploaded by Tyler Glockner soon went viral on online spaces, and until now, it has racked up more than 3,46,000 views.

After watching the video, viewers also put forward various theories explaining this bizarre incident.

"So they are saying the entire mountain gets evacuated and the suspect didn't get suspicious?," commented Slicerjohn189, a YouTube user.

"The truth is that a lot of strange things were going on. On the surface of the sun and around it. Huge UFOs and other anomalies. And the government didn't want anyone to see it happening," commented Captain Spaulding, another YouTuber.