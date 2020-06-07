The lockdown caused due to the pandemic has brought various problems with it. One of them being people suffering from lack of food supplies. To tackle such a problem Langar services in Gurudwaras had been resumed following the safety measures for social distancing. And actor Sunny Singh had donated ration for the Langar services at the Andheri East Gurudwara.

The actor has contributed towards society and dabbled in a kind act to tackle the problem of lack of food supplies. The best part about Langar service is that they are open to all people who need food and are suffering from hunger. Sunny has let his philanthropic side shine as he donates food towards the ones in need.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the mom-com Jai Mummy Di where his performance was appreciated by all, once again. His recent Holi song Holi Me Rangeele got everyone dancing to the tunes and created quite a stir.