Sunny Singh seems to be trend-setter when it comes to fashion and fitness. During these perilous times of the pandemic where we all have to stay at home during the lockdown, the actor shares tips on how to make the most of staying home by engaging in fitness activities.

Sunny shares, "I feel that it's important for us to stay fit physically and mentally as well. Even during this period of lockdown as most of us are unable to go to the gym, we must do some kind of exercise at home. My workout schedule for indoors comprises of different types of workouts everyday viz. Dand Baithak and using gadha for weight training, yoga is very refreshing and sometimes even Zumba."

Sunny also shares how it's important to be mentally fit and says, "While these I do for physical training, for mental peace I meditate daily and I feel all of us should practice meditation at least 15 mins everyday. These are the five things that I do without fail to maintain a healthy and peaceful lifestyle."

On the work front, the recent music video release of the actor, 'Holi Mein Rangeele' was in the playlists of most deejays on Holi. Sunny Singh had some majestic moves.

The audiences just couldn't stop getting their funk on and were grooving to the video and the song alike. Sunny Singh was last seen in a mom-com Jai Mummy Di.