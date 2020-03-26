Sunny Leone quit the adult film industry in 2012 when she was at the top of her game to pursue a career in Bollywood. She was initially not so welcomed by the industry people and despite all the hurdles, Sunny has now established herself as a brand in the Hindi film industry. While there's no doubt that Sunny Leone is one of the most desirable woman in the world, let's us take through some unknown facts about her that probably weren't aware of until now.

What is Sunny Leone's real name? has been the most searched query on Google. Those who still don't know, her real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra.

Before joining the adult industry, Sunny was planning to become a pediatric nurse.

Sunny was the name tthat she stole it from her brother.

Her first adult movie was titled as Sunny.

Being born into a Punjabi family, Sunny loves to binge on parathas and her favourite food is Italian.

Sunny was just 19 years old when she entered into the adult film industry.

She was 18 when she learnt about her bisexuality but she insists that she more interested in men.

Her husband Daniel Weber became a porn star and started filming videos with her because he couldn't see Sunny having sex with other men.

Sunny and Daniel welcomed twins via surrogacy in 2018 and named them Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber. They adopted Nisha Kaur Weber in July 2017.