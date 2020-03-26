Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan, who is known for making offensive comments on celebrities, has passed an insensitive comment again. He has targeted Sunny Leone stating that she is making big bucks when the world is hit by Coronavirus.

Money in The Time of Covid-19

According to him, Sunny Leone is earning big money from her adult website. "Iss Mahamari Ke time Main #SunnyLeone Ke Maze Hain. She is earning millions of rupees per day. Everyone is visiting her website to watch her porn films and paying for membership.[sic]," Kamaal R Khan aka KRK posted.

This rant comes after the media reports which claimed that the government of India has lifted ban on adult websites from 25 March. It is seen as an attempt to promote home isolation in the times of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Sunny Leone's Past

Sunny Leone was a big name in porn industry, before she decided to bid goodbye to it and make a career in Bollywood. From Canada, she shifted to India with her husband Daniel Webber. Nonetheless, the websites associated with her and videos are still active on internet.

KRK vs Sunny Leone

It may be recalled that KRK had a war-of-words with Sunny Leone. He had made lewd comments against her, earlier. He had landed in a controversy when he said that he was ready to pay her Rs 1 crore if she strips at Congress leader Digvijay Singh's marriage party.

"I request Digvijay Singh ji to have a strip show of Sunny Leone in the function of his marriage and I will pay Rs one crore to the Congress party fund," tweeted Khan.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports say that many porn websites are giving free subscriptions to attract its viewership base. The websites, which were not opening till a few days ago, are now accessible. Popular adult site like pornhug.org has launched a new "StayHomeHub" campaign.