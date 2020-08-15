The nation is celebrating its 74th Independence day on Saturday (August 15). But strangely,

people across the country began talking about the former porn star, now Bollywood actress

Sunny Leone. Soon she became one of the trending topics on Twitter.

But why Sunny Leone is trending on India's Independence day?

It all started when an article on India Today about P Naveen Kumar, the man who is believed to have

triggered this week's Bengaluru riots, was shared on the microblogging site. The article was titled

'A Sunny Leone fan, a political aspirant: Know more about man allegedly behind post that burnt

Bengaluru.'

The mention of Kumar being a Sunny Leone fan garnered several angry reactions from netizens who felt including the actress' name was nothing less than character assassination.

"So what if Naveen likes Sunny Leone. How does that matte...? Character assassination for diverting the attention from the Muslim rioters in Bangalore," one Twitter user commented.

Another Twitter user commented, "Sunny Leone should sue India Today for belittling her and is defamation of a very mean kind. If this magazine can adore the boy wonder(12 cover story) can't see any reason why Navin should not be appreciative of Leone?"

And there were many people who were clueless why Sunny Leone was trending on Independence day.

Take a look.

Indian Twitter in a nutshell. Sunny Leone squeezed in between the chaos caused by Dhoni and Raina's respective retirements on our 74th Independence Day. pic.twitter.com/ittLeKwS1G — Karan Sen (@KaranSen) August 15, 2020

Me: Why Sunny Leone trending on Independence Day? Does she have any contributions for independence of India?? Inside me: pic.twitter.com/ZdPH2XAYoq — S.H.A.A.M ✨ (@FabShaam) August 15, 2020

Naveen likes Sunny Leone is the news headline of a leading national news house. I am sure many like Sunny Leone for the passionate acting talent she displays. So if someone is fan of @rahulkanwal shows would that mean that the fan is an arse-wipe. — Shashi Preetham (@psp316r) August 15, 2020

Being a fan of Sunny Leone is no bad thing. Being someone who normalises rioting is. — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) August 15, 2020